Sean Pertwee Alfred

Sean Pertwee received his training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, and began his acting career with the Royal Shakespeare Company, most notably starring in “Titus Andronicus,” directed by Deborah Warner. After touring for three years, Pertwee continued his classical training by playing “Julius Caesar” for the BBC and “Macbeth” for Michael Bogdanov’s production for C4 films. Since then, he has become instantly recognizable for both his film and television work. On film, Pertwee was most recently seen in Declan Lowey’s “Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa,” opposite Steve Coogan. Pertwee began his film career in Joe Orton’s biopic, “Prick Up Your Ears,” and went on to appear in Paul Anderson’s “Shopping,” playing opposite Jude Law. Those roles were followed by performances in “Event Horizon,” “Soldier,” “Doomsday,” “Love, Honor and Obey” and a leading role in Neil Marshall’s “Dog Soldiers.” Other notable film credits include “Deadly Voyage”; “Wild Bill”; “Blue Juice,” in which Pertwee played opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones and Ewan McGregor; and “51st State,” with Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Carlyle. Pertwee’s TV credits include “Elementary,” “The Musketeers,” “Poirot,” the award-winning “Luther,” “Cold Feet with James Nesbit,” “Skins,” “Body Guards,” “Chancer,” “The Young Indiana Jones,” “Clarissa” and “Camelot.” He also is a prominent voiceover artist and frequently can be heard voicing documentaries, animated films, commercials, TV series and video games, including “MasterChef: The Professionals,” “Fable,” “Killzone” and “Assassin’s Creed.” Pertwee currently splits his time between London and New York City.