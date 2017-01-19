Donal Logue Harvey Bullock

Donal Logue first garnered national attention by creating the “Jimmy The Cab Driver” character and series of spots, and then broke out in the feature film world, starring in “The Tao of Steve,” as a larger-than-life, philosophizing lothario. The film was praised by critics and debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, where he won a Special Jury Prize for Outstanding Performance. Other film credits include “Blade,” “The Runaway Bride,” “Reindeer Games,” “The Patriot,” “Comic Book Villains,” “Just Like Heaven,” “The Groomsmen,” “Ghost Rider,” “Zodiac,” “Max Payne,” “Oliver Sherman,” “Charlie St. Cloud” and “CBGB.” Logue has had a long-running career on television, starring in the critically acclaimed series “Terriers,” as well as in “Grounded For Life” and “The Knights of Prosperity.” Other recurring TV roles include “Life,” “ER,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Copper,” “Vikings” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Logue made his directorial debut with the independent film “Tennis, Anyone?,” which premiered at the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival. He wrote, directed and starred in the film, about two Hollywood has-beens who try to find meaning in their lives through a series of celebrity tennis tournaments. In addition to his TV and film career, Logue has an unlikely second career as owner of a trucking company, Aisling Trucking, based in Oregon. A licensed Class-A commercial driver, he is licensed to drive tractor trailers with double or triple trailers, tankers and hazardous materials. He has also started a hardwood company in Oregon, primarily utilizing wood claimed from fallen trees, or those requiring clearing for safety purposes. Born in Ottawa, Canada, Logue moved all over the United States, from the Boston area as an infant, to various towns on the Mexican border. He returned to Boston to attend Harvard University, where he majored in intellectual history and discovered his love for the performing arts. While in college, he appeared in more than 30 plays, worked for two summers in the American Repertory Theatre’s Harvard/Radcliffe Summer Stock Company and spent a short time doing theater in England. After graduating, Logue joined the Cornerstone Theatre Company, which developed community theater in rural parts of the United States. From then on, Logue dedicated himself to pursuing his passion for acting. Logue splits his time between Los Angeles and Oregon, and has two children.