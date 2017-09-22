The brand-new series will feature Ramsay driving to struggling restaurants across the country in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In today’s social media-driven world, everyone is an amateur food critic, and restaurants often find themselves one bad review away from shutting their doors. So, for the first time ever, Ramsay will try to bring each of these failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster – all in just 24 hours. First, he’ll send in a team to record secret surveillance. Then, he’ll go in undercover to see the problems first-hand. As the clock ticks down, Ramsay and his team will transform these restaurants with spectacular renovations, fresh new menus and hope for the future. It all builds to the end of the 24 hours, when grand re-openings of these restaurants will be held for the public.

“With the clock set at 24 hours-and-ticking, I can promise you this culinary boot camp gives a whole new meaning to ‘Hell on Wheels,’” said Ramsay.



“The restaurant business is one of the toughest there is – and no one knows that more than Gordon,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Watching him try to save these businesses, not to mention restore the livelihoods of hardworking men and women, really puts the pressure on – and doing this as the clock ticks, challenges him like never before.”



GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Michael Van Briesen, Chris Brogden, Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone will serve as executive producers.



ABOUT STUDIO RAMSAY

The next-generation multi-media production company STUDIO RAMSAY has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that includes a scripted arm focused on food-related themes, and development of new talent on a global front. The catalogue of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he’s currently developing, make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. Studio Ramsay’s first production, THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY, premiered this past summer in the U.S. on FOX. Its first daytime cooking series, CULINARY GENIUS, was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S. this summer, while his new documentary series, “Gordon on Cocaine,” for ITV will premiere this fall. Seasons 3 and 4 of “Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children's channel CBBC, are also produced by STUDIO RAMSAY.



Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy Award-nominated, multi-Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide, including his FOX shows, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, HELL’S KITCHEN and MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN; as well as Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant”; and Food Network’s competition series, “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen,” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course” for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of “Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch,” all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.