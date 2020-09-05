Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
Back to Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Clips & Extras

gordon tours the town tile image
Network Icon
Gordon tours the town undercover to see the devastation.

Published 05-09-20 • 1m

cooking demo: rib eye steak tile image
Network Icon
Gordon impresses these level one cooks with his amazing chefspertise by showing them how to make another delicious steak dinner.

Published 02-21-20 • 4m

cooking demo: salmon dish tile image
Network Icon
Gordon impresses these level one cooks with his amazing chefspertise by showing them how to make a simple delicious dinner.

Published 02-15-20 • 4m

cooking demo: steak n' eggs tile image
Network Icon
Gordon impresses these level one cooks with his amazing chefspertise by showing them how to make a simple steak dinner.

Published 02-07-20 • 4m

gordon connects with the kitchen staff tile image
Network Icon
Gordon connects with the head chef and his staff to see why they're getting walked all over.

Published 02-07-20 • 1m

gordon is one of the ladies tile image
Network Icon
Gordon is undercover with the ladies.

Published 02-07-20 • 1m

cooking demo: cuban pork dish tile image
Network Icon
Gordon impresses these level one cooks with his amazing chefspertise by showing them how to make a simple pork dinner.

Published 01-24-20 • 3m

gordon is disgusted by the kitchen tile image
Network Icon
Gordon can't believe what he's seeing in the kitchen.

Published 01-23-20 • 1m

one of the owners argues with gordon tile image
Network Icon
One of the owners tries to argue with Gordon.

Published 01-23-20 • 1m

the octopus makes gordon gag tile image
Network Icon
The spoiled octopus makes Gordon and his crew gag.

Published 01-17-20 • 2m

gordon & the mob are undercover tile image
Network Icon
Gordon is going undercover with the mob.

Published 01-17-20 • 1m

gordon ramsay demos a simple but elegant maple glazed duck breast tile image
Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay shows the chefs how to properly make a delicious duck breast.

Published 01-17-20 • 3m

gordon demonstrates how to make a glazed duck breast tile image
Network Icon
Gordon walks through how to score and sear a duck breast properly to the kitchen staff at the Blend on Main.

Published 01-10-20 • 2m

gordon spits out the calamari tile image
Network Icon
Gordon goes undercover and is disgusted by the soggy, rubbery food at the restaurant.

Published 01-10-20 • 2m

the kitchen is a pit tile image
Network Icon
Gordon finds the kitchen a mess and food waste galore.

Published 01-02-20 • 1m

gordon reveals his true identity tile image
Network Icon
Gordon reveals his true identity after having a bad experience at Lowery's.

Published 01-02-20 • 1m

gordon's undercover as an old man tile image
Network Icon
Gordon goes undercover as an older gentleman to scope out Lowery's.

Published 01-02-20 • 1m

new year, new missions, same lovable gordon tile image
Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay provides a sneak peek at what is to come in Season 3.

Published 12-30-19 • 1m

gordon saves the tiny kitchen tile image
Network Icon
The Tiny Kitchen is in disarray! Can Gordon help? Catch the season premiere of GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK, TUE JAN 7th only on FOX!

Published 12-19-19 • 4m

social transformation tile image
Network Icon
See the before and after of the "Social."

Published 03-05-19 • 1m

undercover surprise: social tile image
Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay is too famous to get the typical treatment in a restaurant so he must go in undercover to see what the service & food are really like.

Published 03-05-19 • 1m

transformation timelapse: m'dears tile image
Network Icon
See the before-and-after of the restaurant's transformation.

Published 03-05-19 • 1m

undercover surprise: m'dears tile image
Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay is too famous to get the typical treatment in a restaurant so he must go in undercover to see what the service & food are really like.

Published 03-04-19 • 1m

the owner talks to her employees poorly tile image
Network Icon
The owner doesn't have a nice way of talkiing to her employees.

Published 02-23-19 • 1m

gordon goes behind the camera tile image
Network Icon
Gordon goes undercover, but this time he's the one behind the camera.

Published 02-23-19 • 1m

gordon shows how to make the new dish tile image
Network Icon
Gordon shows the chef how to make the new dish for the new menu.

Published 02-16-19 • 1m

gordon gathers the los toros employees tile image
Network Icon
Gordon gathers the Los Toros employees after having a terrible meal.

Published 02-16-19 • 1m

boardwalk 11 transformation tile image
Network Icon
See the before-and-after of the restaurant's transformation.

Published 02-12-19 • 1m

undercover surprise: boardwalk 11 tile image
Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay is too famous to get the typical treatment in a restaurant. So he must go in undercover to see what the service & food are really like.

Published 02-12-19 • 1m

the restaurant is wasting so much food tile image
Network Icon
Gordon finds out the restaurant is wasting so much food, and money.

Published 02-11-19 • 1m

gordon shuts down the restaurant tile image
Network Icon
Gordon finds out the restaurant is serving leftover food to the customers.

Published 02-11-19 • 1m

cooking demo: t-bone steak tile image
Network Icon
Gordon teaches the chefs of each restaurant how to cook a dish from the new menu.

Published 02-08-19 • 4m

cooking demo: swordfish & corn puree tile image
Network Icon
Gordon teaches the chefs of each restaurant how to cook a dish from the new menu.

Published 02-08-19 • 4m

transformation timelapse: bayou on the vine tile image
Network Icon
See the before-and-after of the Bayou On The Vine's transformation.

Published 02-07-19 • 1m

undercover surprise: bayou on the vine tile image
Network Icon
Gordon Ramsay is too famous to get the typical treatment in a restaurant. So he must go in undercover to see what the service & food are really like.

Published 02-06-19 • 1m

cooking demo: beer-brined chicken tile image
Network Icon
Gordon teaches the chefs of each restaurant how to cook a dish from the new menu.

Published 02-05-19 • 4m

gordon has a heated debate tile image
Network Icon
Gordon has a heated argument with one of the owners about their opinion and credibility.

Published 02-02-19 • 1m

gordon asks the guest to stop eating tile image
Network Icon
The employees at the Bayou On The Vine get into an argument and Gordon asks the guest to stop eating their meals.

Published 02-02-19 • 1m

the owners get an emotional surprise tile image
Network Icon
The owners get an emotional surprise when they see what their sons have been up to.

Published 02-01-19 • 2m

gordon sits with the owners tile image
Network Icon
Gordon sits down with the owners.

Published 02-01-19 • 2m

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
  4. Clips