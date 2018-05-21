FOX has renewed the all-new unscripted series GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK for a second season. Produced by Studio Ramsay, the new eight-episode series will feature Ramsay going through hell in order to bring failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster – all within 24 hours.



In today’s world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife’s edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he’ll make the necessary changes that he sees fit – from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon – Hell on Wheels – a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he’ll re-invent the struggling restaurant’s menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he’ll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.



“With the clock set at 24 hours-and-ticking, I can promise you this culinary boot camp gives a whole new meaning to ‘Hell on Wheels,’” said Ramsay.



“The restaurant business is one of the toughest there is – and no one knows that more than Gordon,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “Watching him try to save these businesses, not to mention restore the livelihoods of hardworking men and women, really puts the pressure on – and doing this as the clock ticks, challenges him like never before.”



GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Michael Van Briesen, Chris Brogden, Layla Smith and Greg Lipstone will serve as executive producers.



ABOUT STUDIO RAMSAY

The next-generation multi-media production company STUDIO RAMSAY has a joint venture with All3Media to develop and produce both unscripted and scripted television shows, creating new formats and innovative programming that includes a scripted arm focused on food-related themes, and development of new talent on a global front. The catalogue of programs that Ramsay has worked on historically with All3Media via One Potato Two Potato, together with new original content he’s currently developing, make for a unique and dynamic production and distribution partnership. Studio Ramsay’s first production, THE F WORD WITH GORDON RAMSAY, premiered this past summer in the U.S. on FOX. Its first daytime cooking series, CULINARY GENIUS, was syndicated on FOX stations in the U.S. this summer, while his new documentary series, “Gordon on Cocaine,” for ITV will premiere this fall. Seasons 3 and 4 of “Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch,” starring Tilly Ramsay, for U.K. children's channel CBBC, are also produced by STUDIO RAMSAY.



Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy Award-nominated, multi-Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay produces TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic seen by audiences worldwide, including his FOX shows, MASTERCHEF, MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, HELL’S KITCHEN and MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN; as well as Bravo’s “Best New Restaurant”; and Food Network’s competition series, “Food Court Wars.” In the U.K., he’s produced “Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars” and “Gordon Ramsay’s Great Escape” for Channel 4; food biography and nostalgia series “My Kitchen,” for UKTV’s Good Food Channel; two instructional cookery series, “Ultimate Home Cooking” and “Ultimate Cookery Course” for Channel 4; and the first two seasons of “Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch,” all under his One Potato Two Potato banner.