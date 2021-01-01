Glee seriesDetail

Glee

A young, optimistic teacher attempts to inspire a group of ragtag performers in the school's glee club to reach beyond their own individual obstacles and come together to restore the choir's tarnished reputation to its...

GLEE is a musical comedy about a group of ambitious and talented young adults in search of strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voice. Over six years the series followed a dynamic group of high school students from the halls of McKinley to the mean streets of New York City, as they embarked on life after high school. Since its debut, GLEE has become a bona fide cultural phenomenon, received prestigious honors, including a Golden Globe Award and a Peabody Award, and singlehandedly made glee clubs cool again. The series boasts critical acclaim, a die-hard fan base, two Grammy Award nominations, two Platinum and five Gold albums, more than 53 million songs and more than 13 million albums...

