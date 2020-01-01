CR

Craig Robinson

Leroy Wright

Craig Robinson is a comedian, actor and musician best known for his portrayal of “Daryl Philban” on “The Office.” He also has been seen in recurring roles on BROOKLYN NINE-NINE and “Mr. Robot.” On film, he starred in the “Hot Tub Time Machine” franchise, “This Is the End,” “Knocked Up” and “Morris From America,” for which he won a Sundance Film Festival Special Grand Jury prize for acting in 2016. Robinson began his career as a stand-up comedian in Chicago, while teaching K-8 in Chicago’s public school system. He joined the famed comedy troupe Second City, before moving to Los Angeles. In addition to his acting career, Robinson is known for his musical abilities, as he continues to headline solo dates, as well as those with his band, “The Nasty Delicious,” across the globe. He lives in Los Angeles.