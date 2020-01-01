AS

Adam Scott

Max Jennifer

Adam Scott is an award-winning actor, director and producer. He is best known for his role as “Ben Wyatt” on the network comedy “Parks and Recreation.” He also starred in the cable comedy “Party Down.” He most recently was featured in the cable series “Big Little Lies,” opposite Reese Witherspoon, and currently can be seen in the streaming action-comedy series “Little Evil,” in which he stars opposite Evangeline Lilly. On film, Scott notably was featured in the comedy “Step Brothers.” He appeared in “Black Mass,” opposite Johnny Depp and Joel Edgerton; and “My Blind Brother,” opposite Nick Kroll and Jenny Slate. Other film credits include “Krampus,” “Our Idiot Brother,” “Friends With Kids,” “A.C.O.D.,” “Hot Tub Time Machine 2,” “Sleeping With Other People,” “The Guilt Trip,” “Bachelorette,” “Leap Year,” “Knocked Up,” “Monster-In-Law” and “The Aviator.” His next film, “Fun Mom Dinner,” in which he both stars and produced through his Gettin’ Rad Productions, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was purchased to stream. Scott was nominated for a 2017 Independent Spirit Award in the category of Best First Feature, and won a 2017 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release, as a producer on “Other People.” He starred in and produced the independent feature “The Overnight,” which premiered at Sundance in 2015 and was the first feature film produced by Gettin’ Rad Productions. “The Greatest Event in Television History” was Gettin’ Rad Productions’ first project in 2012, which Scott wrote, directed, produced and starred in. He also was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award, in the category of Best Male Lead, for his starring role in 2009’s “The Vicious Kind.” Scott lives in Los Angeles with his family.