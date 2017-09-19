Ally Walker Captain Ava Lafrey

Ally Walker is perhaps best known for her role as Peter Gallagher’s girlfriend in “While You Were Sleeping.” On television, she most recently appeared in recurring roles on the streaming series “Longmire” and the cable dramas “Colony” and “Sons of Anarchy.” She also starred on the network series “The Protector” and “Profiler,” and was a series regular on the cable drama “Tell Me You Love Me.” Walker made her directing and writing debut in the streaming original film “Sex, Death and Bowling,” starring Adrian Grenier and Selma Blair. She lives in Los Angeles.