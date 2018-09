Amber Stevens West Annie

Amber Stevens West recently starred opposite Jerrod Carmichael, David Alan Grier and Loretta DeVine on the network comedy “The Carmichael Show.” She also starred on the comedy series “Greek” and appeared in recurring roles on “90210” and “Criminal Minds.” On film, West starred opposite Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in the hit comedy sequel “22 Jump Street.” West lives in Los Angeles.