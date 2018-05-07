Video Poster

Ghosted

Max Explains His Time Travel Theory
Max explains his time travel theory to Katzenberg.

Aired 7-5-18

Leroy Confesses Something Huge To Max
Leroy tells Max he slept with Annie as they see a mysterious UFO.

Aired 7-5-18

Max & Leroy Try To Salt Ring The Demon
Max & Leroy try and put a salt ring around the demon skateboarder.

Aired 7-5-18

Max & Leroy Veer Off The Road
Max and Leroy's car veers off the road when a tire blows.

Aired 7-5-18

Merv Gives Leroy An Assignment To Find The Snitch
Merv gives Leroy the assignment of finding out who snitched on the bureau.

Aired 6-19-18

The Team Receives Breaking News About The Bureau Underground
An article about the Bureau Underground breaks news around the world.

Aired 6-19-18

Max's Parents Ask For A Tour Of The Bureau
Max's parents appear on the security feed waiting outside the bureau. Max's parents try to talk Max into giving them a tour of the bureau.

Aired 6-19-18

Max & Leroy Follow Celeste
Max and Leroy follow Celeste and Merv makes fun of them.

Aired 6-12-18

Annie Tells Max & Leroy That One Of Them Will Die Today
Annie tells Max and Leroy that Celeste told her one of them is going to die today.

Aired 6-12-18

Merv Minette Makes An Announcement
Merv makes an announcement that he will be cleaning house at the company.

Aired 6-4-18

Merv Minette Introduces Himself To The Team
Merv Minette is the newest member of the team and introduces himself.

Aired 6-4-18

The Team Tries To Find New Business
It's been a slow week and now the team must find new business soon.

Aired 6-4-18

Leroy Thinks Max Is Too Close
Leroy tries to help Max move on with his old relationship.

Aired 6-4-18

2018 Ghosted Games
Outrageous athleticism is on display as GHOSTED embarks on its own Winter and Summer games.

Aired 2-10-18

#MAXNIE
There's something going on between Max & Annie.

Aired 1-13-18

Ghosted Things
Discover the extraordinary, paranormal and Ghosted things.

Aired 1-5-18

Max, Leroy, & Annie Get Lost In The Woods
Max, Leory, and Annie get lost in the woods while searching for the creature.

Aired 12-27-17

Lafrey Agrees To Send Annie Out With Max & Leroy
Lafrey agrees to send Annie out in the field to investigate with Max and Leroy.

Aired 12-27-17

An Insect Explodes On Max's Face
An insect explodes on Max's face and leaves blue poison everywhere.

Aired 12-27-17

Max & Leroy Get Into Character
Max and Leroy get into character for the haunted hayride event.

Aired 12-1-17

Captain Lafrey Puts Max In Charge
Captain Lafrey puts Max in charge but tells him not to tell Leroy.

Aired 12-1-17

Max & Leroy Play The ABC Game
Max and Leroy play the ABC game while on their way to the bureau.

Aired 12-1-17

Max & Leroy Get Picked On
Max and Leroy get picked on by the a former student.

Aired 11-17-17

Max See's One Of His Former Students
While recording a scene, Max see's one of his former students when he was a professor.

Aired 11-17-17

Max & Leroy Learn About The Ghost Studz
Max and Leroy learn about the Ghost Studz and must go undercover.

Aired 11-17-17

Captain Lafrey Makes Max & Leroy Stop Fighting
Max and Leroy get into an argument while trying to save The Bureau Underground and Captain Lafrey has to stop them.

Aired 11-10-17

Leroy Hides His New Friend From Max
Leroy starts to get close with one of his coworkers and hides their relationship from Max.

Aired 11-10-17

Sam Joins The Bureau Underground
Annie, introduces Sam, an artificially intelligent computer, to the team.

Aired 11-10-17

Max Tries To Make Conversation With Stafford's Caddy
Max tries to get some information about Stafford's activities from his golf caddy.

Aired 11-3-17

Max, Leroy, & Annie Attend A Party Undercover
Max, Leroy, and Annie attend a party undercover to find out more about the suspect Campbell.

Aired 11-3-17

Max & Leroy Hit The Golf Course
Max and Leroy hit the golf course and talk about rich people.

Aired 11-3-17

The Bureau Underground Go Over A New Case
The Bureau Underground go over a new case and will go undercover.

Aired 11-3-17

Join The Bureau Underground Today!
Call The Bureau Underground now for several perks that you don't want to miss out on!

Aired 11-2-17

Know Your Scream
From classic to monster, you'll hear them on #Halloween night. Watch this to learn what screamer you are, but beware of fright!

Aired 10-31-17

Halloween Trivia: What Age Stop Did You Stop Trick or Treating?
How well do Adam and Craig know each other? They test each other on personal Halloween trivia.

Aired 10-23-17

Halloween Trivia: Haunted House
How well do Adam and Craig know each other? They test each other on personal Halloween trivia.

Aired 10-23-17

Halloween Trivia: Favorite Candy
How well do Adam and Craig know each other? They test each other on personal Halloween trivia.

Aired 10-23-17

Halloween Trivia: Jelly Bean
How well do Adam and Craig know each other? They test each other on personal Halloween trivia.

Aired 10-23-17

Bob Gets Killed By A Paranormal Creature
A paranormal creature comes back to life and goes on a rampage in the office.

Aired 10-19-17

Captain Lafrey Asks For Help
A Paranormal creature is on the lose in the office, so Captain Lafrey tries to get help. Unfortunately, the help she receives isn't the help she wanted.

Aired 10-19-17

Let's Take It Back To The 80's
GHOSTED goes retro and brings you back to the 80’s. Catch an all new episode on SUN at 830/730c on FOX!

Aired 10-13-17

Max Tries To Set Leroy Up With A Hot Cop
Max comes up with a cover story for him and Leroy and tries to find a woman for Leroy in the process.

Aired 10-11-17

Max & Leroy Have A Bachelor Party Photo Shoot
Max schedules a photo shoot with a professional photographer for his awkward two-man bachelor party.

Aired 10-11-17

Captain Lafrey Briefs The Team On The Next Case
Leroy and Max are assigned to an investigation that involves a man with a missing heart.

Aired 10-11-17

Everything You Need To Know About Team Bureau Underground
The cast of GHOSTED talks about Team Bureau Underground.

Aired 10-9-17

Leroy Invites Max To Go Trick-Or-Treating With Him
Leroy and Max talk about meeting celebrities and Halloween plans during their awkward car ride.

Aired 10-4-17

Leroy Takes His Old Partner's Son Trick-Or-Treating
Leroy talks to his old LAPD partner's widow about taking her son trick-or-treating.

Aired 10-4-17

Jermaine Gets Turned Into A Vampire
Leroy's old LAPD Partner's son, Jermaine, gets turned into a vampire while in his care.

Aired 10-4-17

Do You Believe In The Paranormal?
See which cast members of GHOSTED believe in the paranormal!

Aired 10-4-17

Don't Be Scared, Catch Up
Did you miss the series premiere of GHOSTED? Well, don't be scared, catch up on FOX NOW!

Aired 10-2-17

Welcome To The Underground
A collection of shorts showcasing the world of the Bureau Underground.

Aired 9-27-17

First Look: A Paranormal Comedy
The stars and creators of GHOSTED, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott, give us a supernatural sneak peek of their hilarious new comedy on FOX!

Aired 9-18-17

Adam Scott & Craig Robinson Take Fans Calls From The Bureau Underground Hotline
Adam Scott & Craig Robinson listen to "The Bureau Underground Hotline" messages and leave some tips for their callers.

Aired 9-14-17

Leroy And Max Are A Packaged Deal
The Bureau Underground introduces themselves to Leroy and Max.

Aired 9-13-17

Leroy And Max Find Their Way Into The Reactor
Leroy and Max somehow manage to get into the Reactor using their "improv" skills.

Aired 9-13-17

Max And Leroy Get Kidnapped
Max (Adam Scott) and Leroy (Craig Robinson) meet each other for the first time in the back of a top secret government agency van.

Aired 8-31-17

GHOSTED Case File #113
Catch new episodes of the hilarious paranormal comedy, GHOSTED, premiering SUN, OCT 1 at 8:30/7:30c on FOX.

Aired 8-7-17

Craig Robinson & Adam Scott Partake In A Game Of Laser Tag At Comic-Con 2017
Craig Robinson & Adam Scott play laser tag at the GHOSTED attraction at Comic-Con 2017.

Aired 7-21-17

GHOSTED Panel At Comic-Con 2017
Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican, Ally Walker, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott sit down to discuss their new show, GHOSTED.

Aired 7-21-17

Fans React To A Screening Of GHOSTED
Fans are loving the pilot episode of GHOSTED at 2017 Comic-Con.

Aired 7-21-17

Partners In the Paranormal
This fall Craig Robinson and Adam Scott are partners in the paranormal. FOX's all-new comedy GHOSTED premieres SUN, OCT 1 on FOX!

Aired 7-20-17