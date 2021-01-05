Tami Roman and TV personality, TS Madison will talk about how you can support your child when they come out as a member of the LGBT Plus community. And Tami will answer viewer questions. Plus, a lot more!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!