Get Into It with Tami Roman seriesDetail

Get Into It with Tami Roman S1 E1 Support Your LGBTQ Child 2021-04-21Get Into It with Tami Roman

foxsoulToday | 5:00 PM

S1 E1 - Support Your LGBTQ Child

Tami Roman and TV personality, TS Madison will talk about how you can support your child when they come out as a member of the LGBT Plus community. And Tami will answer viewer questions. Plus, a lot more!
Aired 4-21-21

Season 1

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Get Into It with Tami Roman