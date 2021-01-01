FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs. Poland

FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs. Poland

fs1
The only World Cup meeting was Poland's 3-2 victory against France in the 1982 third-place...
Watchlist

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Sports