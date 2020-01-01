SH

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey’s entry into comedy was a leap of faith. He was encouraged to perform at an open mic comedy night in 1985. His performance brought down the house, and the next day he quit his job to pursue his dream. He is an Emmy® Award-winning entertainer, radio personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and businessman. He also is a dedicated mentor to the celebrities he has helped throughout their careers, and is an inspiring motivator to his fans. Along with entertaining, Harvey’s true passion is helping people, which led to the establishment of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, dedicated to helping thousands of underprivileged children receive the tools for success. Harvey started Steve Harvey Global in 2017, focused on creating and delivering entertaining and motivational content, products and experiences to his audience around the world. In 2018, he launched VAULT, a learning hub for future leaders, entrepreneurs and corporate visionaries.