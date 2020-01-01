RG

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski joined FOX Sports in 2019 as an NFL studio analyst. He contributes to FOX NFL THURSDAY, where he made his network television debut, and FOX NFL SUNDAY. Gronkowski spent nine seasons as a tight end in the NFL and won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots. Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the 2018 season. He finished his career with 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 receiving touchdowns. The five-time Pro Bowler was also the first tight end since Bo Scaife, and first in New England Patriots history, to score a rushing touchdown. During his first season, Gronkowski notched three touchdown passes in a single game – the youngest rookie in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Madden NFL 12 created the “Rob Gronkowski Award” shortly thereafter to honor the achievement. Gronkowski spent his entire career with the New England Patriots after being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. As a true freshman at the University of Arizona, Gronkowski’s average of 18.8 yards per reception was the franchise best, and his receiving yards were a school record for a tight end at the time. He was named Sporting News freshman All-American, Rivals.com freshman All-American, Sporting News freshman Pac-10 and All-Pac-10 honorable mention player. In addition to Gronkowski’s contributions on the field, he’s been active in the community through the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to inspiring youth to reach their maximum potential through sports, education, community and fitness. Gronk Nation provides grants to sports programs and, in addition, the Gronkowski brothers make appearances at events with select nonprofit organizations. Gronkowski was born in Amherst, N.Y. He attended Willamsville North High School where he played football and basketball. He was named an All-Western New York first-team and All-State second-team player. As a senior, he attended Woodland Hills High School and was named a SuperPrep All-American, PrepStar All-American and Associated Press Class 4A all-state.