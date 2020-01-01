MM

Maria Menounos

An Emmy® Award-winning journalist, TV personality, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, host of the Noovie cinema pre-show and Founder/CEO of the AfterBuzz TV Networks, Maria Menounos has achieved numerous goals throughout her career in the news and entertainment industry. One of People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful, Menounos holds the distinct honor of having conducted the only sit-down interview with the entire Obama family – an interview ABC News heralded as a deciding factor in President Obama’s historic victory. Currently, Menounos hosts the Noovie cinema pre-show seen daily in 70% of America’s movie theaters. As one of the only female CEOs in the world of tech, Menounos heads the AfterBuzz TV digital broadcast network, which produces over 150 hours of weekly programming for over 120 countries worldwide. Menounos’ AfterBuzz TV mentorship program has helped launch hundreds of Hollywood careers, including Fox News' Eboni K. Williams, WWE superstars Sonia Deville and Cathy Kelly and “Entertainment Tonight’s' Courtney Tezano, Deidre Behart and Jason Carter. Her “Better Together with Maria Menounos” podcast focuses on how females can get better in all areas of life and remains one of the top-rated wellness shows on Apple podcasts.