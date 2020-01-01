New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square
gronk goes for round 2 of the slippery stairs tile image
Gronk goes for Round 2 of the Slippery stairs.

Published 01-01-20 • 3m

gordon ramsay's new year's resolutions tile image
Gordon shares some of his new year's resolutions and what's to come on the new season of Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell & Back.

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

maria wraps up the final round of compete for the seat tile image
Maria plays the last round of Compete for the Seat.

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

steve interviews couple from flirty dancing tile image
Steve is joined by a couple from the new FOX show, Flirty Dancing.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

don chambers has one more trick up his sleeve tile image
Don Chambers has one more magic trick to show Maria and friends.

Published 01-01-20 • 3m

resolution fails tile image
Steve doesn't want you to feel bad about failing any resolutions! A compilation of silly videos from 2019.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

maria talks to the clean up crew, the big mvps tile image
Maria talks to the some of the big MVPs of the night, the clean up crew.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

steve & friends do a final countdown to 2020 tile image
Steve and company do a final countdown to ring in the new year.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

gronk surprises aiden, a make-a-wish kid tile image
Gronk surprises Aiden, a Make-A-Wish kid, and big football fan.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

gronk gives aiden super bowl tickets tile image
Gronk gives Aiden tickets to the Super Bowl.

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

a make-a-wish family joins steve on stage tile image
A Make-A-Wish family joins Steve to surprise their son.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

maria gives steve a heartfelt gift tile image
Maria gives Steve a thoughtful gift: A LEGO Steve Harvey bust.

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

maria leads a record breaking ymca tile image
Maria leads the largest group to do the YMCA.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

gronk & maria congratulate the winners tile image
Gronk and Maria congratulate the winners of the Slip game.

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

gronk hosts the final slippery stair competition tile image
Gronk hosts the final slippery stair competition to see who will win the tickets.

Published 01-01-20 • 4m

ll cool j joins steve on stage tile image
LL Cool J stops by and chats with Steve about his year.

Published 01-01-20 • 3m

r-truth takes back his championship tile image
WWE star, R-Truth reclaims his championship.

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

roman reigns makes a comeback tile image
Roman Reigns makes a comeback and takes out Dolph Ziggler.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

dolph ziggler tries to take out roman reigns tile image
Dolph Ziggler attempts to take down Roman Reigns, but he won't go down without a fight.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

roman reigns thanks the fans tile image
Roman Reigns thanks the fans and wishes everyone a happy new year.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

don chambers shows maria a magic trick tile image
Don Chambers shows Maria a magic trick.

Published 01-01-20 • 3m

top viral dances of the decade tile image
Check out the top viral dances of this decade!

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

maria starts the second challenge tile image
Maria starts the second challenge, a human gift wrapping extravaganza.

Published 01-01-20 • 3m

steve honors the mvps of the party tile image
Steve celebrates the MVPs of New Year's Eve Party, starting with the NYPD.

Published 01-01-20 • 3m

steve is a 9-1-1 operator tile image
Steve works in the 9-1-1 call center.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

maria has goodies hidden in her coat tile image
Maria shows the crowd some goodies in her jacket.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

gronk hosts the slippery stair game tile image
Gronk hosts the next game of the evening, the slippery stairs.

Published 01-01-20 • 4m

maria kicks off the compete for the seat challenge tile image
Maria kicks off the Compete for the Seat challenge with the first group of contestants.

Published 01-01-20 • 3m

maria menounos introduces the evening challenge tile image
Maria Menounos introduces the evening challenge presented to the brave New Year's Eve party goers.

Published 01-01-20 • 1m

steve harvey kicks off the night tile image
Steve Harvey is hanging out live in Time's Square, counting down to the new year!

Published 01-01-20 • 2m

