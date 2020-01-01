New Year's Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square

Clips & Extras
Gordon shares some of his new year's resolutions and what's to come on the new season of Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell & Back.
Maria plays the last round of Compete for the Seat.
Steve is joined by a couple from the new FOX show, Flirty Dancing.
Don Chambers has one more magic trick to show Maria and friends.
Steve doesn't want you to feel bad about failing any resolutions! A compilation of silly videos from 2019.
Maria talks to the some of the big MVPs of the night, the clean up crew.
Steve and company do a final countdown to ring in the new year.
Gronk surprises Aiden, a Make-A-Wish kid, and big football fan.
Gronk hosts the final slippery stair competition to see who will win the tickets.
Dolph Ziggler attempts to take down Roman Reigns, but he won't go down without a fight.
Maria starts the second challenge, a human gift wrapping extravaganza.
Steve celebrates the MVPs of New Year's Eve Party, starting with the NYPD.
Maria kicks off the Compete for the Seat challenge with the first group of contestants.
Maria Menounos introduces the evening challenge presented to the brave New Year's Eve party goers.
Steve Harvey is hanging out live in Time's Square, counting down to the new year!