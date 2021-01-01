Clips & Extras
LeAnn Rimes Performs "Throw My Arms Around The World"
Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious performs.
It's the countdown to 2021.
Leslie Jordan talks to Ken and Joel about his life as an actor.
Tom Payne talks about his year with Ken and Joel.
Dionne Warwick talks about her new found love for Twitter.
Carole Baskin stops by to talk to Joel and Ken.
Morris Chestnut talks about The Resident and being born on New Year's Day.
Joel and Ken sing a song.
Gloria Estefan performs.
LeAnn Rimes Performs "Can't Fight The Moonlight"
David Guetta performs.
Dr. Elvis performs.
Jane Krakowski performs at NEW YEAR'S EVE ROAST & TOAST.