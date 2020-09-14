FOX Previews

New FOX Fall Previews
The Masked Singer | Premieres Sept. 23 at 8/7cSee All
I Can See Your Voice | Premieres Sept. 23 at 9/8c
LA’s Finest | Premieres Sept. 21 at 8/7c
Filthy Rich | Premieres Sept. 21 at 9/8c
Animation Domination | Premieres Sept. 27 at 9/7cSee All
COSMOS: Possible Worlds | Premieres Sept 22 at 8/7cSee All
First Look: A Show About What's True
Join host and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as he explores the vastness of time and the immensity of space. COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS will take you to previously unchartered territories, bringing stories from the past to life and imagining the possibilities of the future.