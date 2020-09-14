FOX Previews

FOX PreviewsFOX Previews

foxFOX Fall Starts Sept. 21

The 2020 FOX Fall Preview

Ken Jeong and Charissa Thompson host a look at new and returning series for the fall season.
Aired 9-14-20

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. FOX Previews
  4. Season 2020