FOX News Sunday With Chris Wallace

Sunday | 11:00 AM
S2020 E38 - Sunday, September 20

On today’s episode of ‘Fox News Sunday’, Chris Wallace questions Senator Tom Cotton on how long it will take the Senate to confirm a new supreme court justice nomination and its effect on the election.
Aired 9-21-20 • TV-PG

