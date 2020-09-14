FOX News Sunday With Chris Wallace

On today’s episode of ‘Fox News Sunday’, Chris Wallace questions Senator Tom Cotton on how long it will take the Senate to confirm a new supreme court justice nomination and its effect on the election.
