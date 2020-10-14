Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream

Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream

fncNew Episode Tonight | 8:00 PM
NEW

S2020 E207 - Tuesday, October 13

On today’s episode of ‘Fox News @ Night’, Shannon Bream follows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi facing criticism over refusing to find common ground for a COVID relief bill; meanwhile, Supreme Court nominee gets questioned on...
Aired 10-14-20

About the Show

'Fox News @ Night,' which is anchored by Shannon Bream, is an hour of hard news and an analysis of the most compelling stories from Washington and across the country.

