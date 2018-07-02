FRIDAY, JULY 20

Panels:



BOB’S BURGERS 4:15 – 5:10 PM – Indigo Ballroom (Hilton Bayfront)

Wear your best Belcher family costume and get in line early because fans of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series BOB’S BURGERS won’t want to miss this panel! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal and Larry Murphy, will leave you howling with laughter. Never-before-seen footage also will be screened, followed by a lively Q&A.



THE PASSAGE 6:00 – 7:00 PM – Room 6A

Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling fantasy book trilogy, FOX’s world premiere screening of this epic, character‐driven thriller about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race will be followed by a moderated conversation and fan Q&A with stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“NYPD Blue,” “Saved by the Bell”), Saniyaa Sidney (“Hidden Figures,” “American Horror Story”), Henry Ian Cusick (“Lost,” “The 100”), Jamie McShane (“Bosch”), executive producer Liz Heldens (“Friday Night Lights,” “Deception”), executive producer/director Jason Ensler (“The Exorcist”) and author Justin Cronin. New drama series THE PASSAGE will premiere on FOX in early 2019.



SATURDAY, JULY 21

Panels:



THE SIMPSONS Noon – 12:45 PM – Ballroom 20

Join THE SIMPSONS team as they look ahead to their 30th(!) season with creator Matt Groening, executive producer Al Jean, supervising director Mike Anderson, legendary director David Silverman, actress Tress MacNeille and moderator Johnathan Fernandez (LETHAL WEAPON). Warning: there will be prizes!



FAMILY GUY 1:45 – 2:15 PM – Ballroom 20

Join cast (Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry) and executive producers (Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan) from FOX’s hit animated comedy, for a look back at your favorite FAMILY GUY memories, plus a special sneak peek, featuring hilarity and hi-jinx from the upcoming season!



THE GIFTED 2:30 – 3:15 PM – Ballroom 20

From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, Season Two of THE GIFTED picks up after the explosion of the Atlanta Station. The Mutant Underground

search for their friends and family who left with The Inner Circle. Having tracked them outside of Washington, D.C., they must contend with new groups with extreme ideologies, both human and mutant alike, to stave off a brewing conflict. Join executive producers Matt Nix and Jeph Loeb and stars Stephen Moyer, Sean Teale, Jamie Chung, Emma Dumont, Blair Redford, Natalie Alyn Lind and Skyler Samuels for an exclusive first-look at the upcoming season, returning Tuesdays, this fall on FOX.



COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS 3:00 – 3:50 PM – Indigo Ballroom (Hilton Bayfront)

The Emmy Award-winning worldwide phenomenon COSMOS returns to FOX and National Geographic in Spring 2019. Get an exclusive sneak peek at the series’ latest installment, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS, as host Neil deGrasse Tyson, along with executive producer, writer, director and creator Ann Druyan and executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark, share an exciting first look at the new season.



THE ORVILLE 4:00 – 4:50 PM – Indigo Ballroom (Hilton Bayfront)

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, THE ORVILLE is back for Season Two! Join U.S.S. Orville crew members Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes, along with executive producers David A. Goodman, Brannon Braga and Jon Cassar, to get an exclusive look at some of the new and exciting missions in the upcoming second season!