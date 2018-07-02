“COSMOS” SHIP OF THE IMAGINATION EXPERIENCE

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Step onto the deck of the Ship of the Imagination and let series host Neil deGrasse Tyson and series creator/executive producer Ann Druyan give you a peek into the latest installment of the FOX & National Geographic series: COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS. This immersive dome video experience from FOX and National Geographic is a thrilling voyage to a new world. Fans also will walk away with a sharable photo of themselves sitting in the Ship of the Imagination’s actual chair, direct from the set! Follow @CosmosonTV to find out when the COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS host and producers will make in-person appearances at the experience. Use #COSMOS to join the conversation.

“THE PASSAGE” PROJECT NOAH VIRAL CELL LAB

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM



The scientists at Project NOAH are bringing San Diego Comic-Con fans an exclusive look at one of their “viral” patients from their highly secretive medical lab. Fans will get a chance to see the patient up-close-and-personal, and learn more about Project NOAH. Based on author Justin Cronin’s best-selling novel of the same name, new drama series THE PASSAGE is coming this January to FOX. Follow @ThePassageFOX to find out when THE PASSAGE cast will make an appearance at the experience. Use #ThePassage to join the conversation.

“THE ORVILLE” PEDI-PODS FLEET

Where: Around the Gaslamp Quarter

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 8:00 PM

Friday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM



Need a ride? Look no further than the fleet of custom pedi-cab shuttle pods sent directly from the U.S.S. Orville to provide FREE rides to fans to any location around the Gaslamp Quarter. During the ride, fans will get a look at exclusive content from the hit space adventure series and will receive a special U.S.S. Orville crew pin. Follow @TheOrville to find out when THE ORVILLE cast will make an appearance at the experience. Use #TheOrville to join the conversation.

“THE GIFTED” UNLOCK YOUR MUTANT VISION

Where: Around the Gaslamp Quarter, including Green Line Trolley Stops and the Omni Hotel

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM



From the Omni Hotel to the trolleys running throughout the Gaslamp Quarter, super-cool art from THE GIFTED will be featured all over San-Diego Comic-Con. But there’s more than meets the eye. THE GIFTED street teams will be out in full force to help unlock fans’ mutant vision, using free blue/red gel viewer cards, which allow them to experience the artwork in a whole new way. Fans not attending SDCC can unlock their mutant vision by utilizing our exclusive, customized Snapchat filter. Follow @TheGiftedonFOX and use #TheGifted to join the conversation.

“BOB’S BURGERS” x SHAKE SHACK EXCLUSIVE FAN EVENT

Where: Shake Shack, Mission Valley



Bus Pickup/

Dropoff: Park Blvd. and Imperial Avenue, directly over the footbridge from the San Diego Convention Center, near Petco Park.

**Note that this event is only accessible via the official BOB'S BURGERS x SHAKE SHACK buses.**



When: Friday, July 20

Hours: Bus picks up hourly from 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM



Attention BOB’S BURGERS fans! Hungry for more BOB’S BURGERS? FOX and SHAKE SHACK have teamed up to put on the ultimate fan event on Friday, July 20. Get picked up from downtown San Diego in a BOB’S BURGERS charter bus and head up to Shake Shack, where you’ll be served the “Burger of the Day” and fries! Come back with a full stomach and a commemorative photo to share on social media. A lucky few may even catch some BOB’S BURGERS voice talent at the Shack! Follow @BobsBurgersFOX and use #BobsBurgers to join the conversation.



**Note: Access to this event is on a first-come, first-served basis.

“THE SIMPSONS” COUCH GAG PHOTO OPP

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM



THE SIMPSONS invites fans into a digital version of the show’s iconic living room set! The family-themed photo opp will allow fans to transport themselves onto the show’s iconic sofa to celebrate television’s longest-running primetime scripted series, THE SIMPSONS! Follow @TheSimpsons and use #TheSimpsons to join the conversation.

“FAMILY GUY” PETER VS. THE GIANT CHICKEN PHOTO OPP

Where: The Hilton Bayfront Lawn

When: Thursday, July 19 – Sunday, July 22

Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM



The time has come to settle FAMILY GUY’s long-standing feud between Peter Griffin and his arch nemesis, “Chicken”! Fans of the animated hit series will get the chance to choose between Team Peter or Team Chicken, by way of a fun photo opp that places fans directly in the battle between these two characters. Want to go beyond just a photo opp? FOX also will allow fans to create their very own customized digital FAMILY GUY character, using www.FamilyGuyYourself.com. Follow @FamilyGuyonFOX and use #FamilyGuy to join the conversation.