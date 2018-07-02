The FOX FANFARE Booth (#4229) will feature an incredible lineup of talent on the convention center floor for star-studded autograph signings and exciting booth activities, including distribution of the exclusive 2018 FOX FANFARE poster tubes, collectible mini-posters, premium giveaways and merchandise sales.



EXCLUSIVE LIMITED-EDITION COMIC-CON ITEMS

Drop by the FOX FANFARE booth (#4229) daily to pick up the 2018 FOX FANFARE Poster Tube, as well as Exclusive and Collectible Mini-Posters from THE PASSAGE, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS, THE ORVILLE, THE GIFTED, BOB’S BURGERS, THE SIMPSONS and FAMILY GUY, among other FOX FANFARE properties.



Limited-edition giveaways also will be distributed from the booth (while supplies last):

· FOX FANFARE Limited-Edition Poster Tubes

· BOB’S BURGERS Animation “Bob” Fanny Pack

· THE SIMPSONS Animation “Homer” Fanny Pack

· FAMILY GUY Animation “Peter” Fanny Pack