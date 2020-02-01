Flirty Dancing

Complete strangers are taught a dance routine, then meet for the first time on a blind date at a breathtaking location, as they dance together without saying a word. Hosted by Jenna Dewan, this series is part performance, part blind date, and all about romantic chemistry. Singles will perform a different choreographed dance with each of two potential love interests, before choosing the one with whom he/she has the strongest connection. Will it be love at first dance?