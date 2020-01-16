Flirty Dancing

Clips & Extras
Choreographer Chloe Arnold gives a sneak peek at the ultimate blind date when she puts her choreography skills to work helping single people find love. Will it be love at first dance?
Choreographer Dominique Kelley gives a sneak peek at the ultimate blind date when he puts his choreography skills to work helping single people find love. Will it be love at first dance?
Choreographer Sharna Burgess gives a sneak peek at the ultimate blind date when she puts her choreography skills to work helping single people find love. Will it be love at first dance?
Choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy gives a sneak peek at the ultimate blind date when he puts his choreography skills to work helping single people find love. Will it be love at first dance?
Choreographer Valentin Chmerkovskiy gives a sneak peek at the ultimate blind date when he puts his choreography skills to work helping single people find love. Will it be love at first dance?
Bryan and Parissa go on a blind date in the kitchen: Make fried bananas without saying a word to each other!
Learn how to do the move! Choreographer Kat Burns teaches you the flirty steps.
Learn how to do the move! Choreographer Tyce Diorio teaches you the flirty steps.
Choreographer Travis Wall gives us a sneak peek inside The Hollywood Bowl, where he teaches romantic dances for a blind date like no other! Will it be love at first dance?
Choreographer Tyce Diorio talks about teaching dynamic dance move on a blind date like no other! Will it be love at first dance?