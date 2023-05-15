Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander

Season 2023
Yankees' Aaron Judge & Phillies' Bryce Harper are BACK, MLB Power Rankings & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss the return of New York Yankees Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper. Ben gives his MLB Power Rankings with the Tampa Bay Rays holding onto the top spot. Another edition of 'Overreaction Monday'.
John Smoltz on Juan Soto's struggles, Cardinals sidelining Contreras & much MORE! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and John Smoltz discuss Juan Soto’s struggles as one of MLB's best has yet to find his swing with the Padres, and how Fernando Tatis Jr.’s return from suspension could help the lineup. They also talk about the Cardinals sidelining Willson Contreras.
Yankees' Aaron Judge returns, Justin Verlander's latest start, Correa drama & more LIVE | Flippin' Bats
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry as they bring you everything you need to know about what’s happening in MLB, including Aaron Judge's return to the Yankees, Justin Verlander’s 2nd start off the IL, Carlos Correa getting booed and more LIVE on Flippin’ Bats.
Giants Mike Yastrzemski's call to the big leagues moment & grandfather's first pitch | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks San Francisco Giants Mike Yastrzemski about his call to the Big Leagues story, he talks about catching his grandfather's first pitch at Fenway and showing up late to his first high school varsity game.
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) faced off against Lars Nootbaar & joins exclusive club again! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry bring you everything you need to know Shohei Ohtani related in 'This Week In Shohei Ohtani News'. This week they talk about Japan World Baseball Classic teammates facing off against each other in St. Louis Cardinals Lars Nootbaar and Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani.
Roki Sasaki continues to dominate, MLB needs new replay system & Name That Team! | Flippin’ Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry give their '1 Up, 1D Down' for the week including a BAD NL Central and a surprising Detroit Tigers team. They also cap Roki Sasaki's recent dominant outing. Ben talks about how the MLB needs a new replay system, and we answer fan questions.
Cardinals' Willson Contreras no longer catching, Rays stay HOT & Dodgers' WILD series | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the St. Louis Cardinals decision to take Willson Contreras out of the starting catching role. Ben bring you his Top 3 Rookies of the Week headlined by Boston Red Sox Masataka Yoshida, who also happens to show up in Ben's Team of the Week.
John Smoltz on Yankees & Astros Early Struggles & thoughts on the Mexico City series | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and John Smoltz discuss the Giants-Padres Mexico City series and the idea of Mexico as an expansion opportunity. John also talks about the Yankees and Astros struggles, and says the White Sox need to find a new identity.
New York Mets' Justin Verlander makes his debut, Padres vs Dodgers showdown & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry breakdown Justin Verlander's New York Mets debut against the Detroit Tigers, while giving the Tigers some props for their big sweep. They also touch on the dazzling shortstop play by Tampa Bay Rays Wander Franco that might upset people who hate fun.
Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman on living up to the expectations & the O's season | Flippin’ Bats
Ben Verlander welcomes Baltimore Orioles superstar Adley Rutschman to the show and they discuss his call to the Big Leagues moment, his first Opening Day, handling all the hype, possibly breaking Cal Ripken's record and the O's season.
Shohei Ohtani almost hits for the first cycle in MLB history as a starting pitcher | Flippin’ Bats
Ben Verlander brings you all things Shohei Ohtani related in 'This Week In Shohei Ohtani News'. Ben goes over Ohtani's roller coaster outing on the mound and how he almost became the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle as a starting pitcher.
Can Bryce Harper's return turn things around for the Phillies & Uganda to MLB Dreams | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry bring you the amazing story of Kasumba Dennis, an MLB hopeful from Uganda. It's the end of the month so Ben announces his Team of the Month and Player of the Month. There's another edition of MLB Power Rankings, 'Overreaction Monday' & MORE!
Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves weekend series, Dream Team Draft and MORE live | Flippin’ Bats
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry as they bring you everything you need to know about what’s happening in MLB, including the huge series between the Braves and Astros, Ben and Alex’s dream team draft and more LIVE on Flippin’ Bats
Mariners Cal Raleigh on his nickname Big Dumper, his legendary HR & Julio Rodriguez! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander welcomes Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh to the show to talk about the Mariners' start to the season, their nasty rotation, how he got his nickname Big Dumper, his legendary walk-off home run to send the Mariners to the postseason, his superstar teammate Julio Rodriguez and MORE!
Shohei Ohtani continues to push for the AL Cy Young crown against Gerrit Cole | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss all things Shohei Ohtani in 'This Week In Shohei Ohtani News' bonus episode. Ohtani's bat has been lagging this year, but it always shows up on Sunday's as Mike Trout, Taylor Ward and Ohtani went back-to-back-to-back.
John Smoltz's thoughts on Japan superstar Roki Sasaki & the Braves stellar start
Ben Verlander and John Smoltz discuss Japan superstar Roki Sasaki on what makes him so special and who he compares to the most. They also talk about whether this Atlanta Braves' team is the best one we've seen in a decade. John Smoltz also shares his welcome to the big leagues moment!
Fernando Tatís Jr.’s return, Max Scherzer’s ejection, Ben’s Most Valuable Players and more LIVE | Flippin’ Bats
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry as they bring you everything you need to know about what’s happening in MLB, including Fernando Tatís Jr.’s return from his suspension, Max Scherzer’s bizarre ejection and more LIVE on Flippin’ Bats.
Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll talks his HUGE contract, World Baseball Classic & MORE! | Flippin' Backs
Ben Verlander welcomes Arizona Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll to the show to talk about growing up in Washington, his draft day story, his very interesting first couple years as a pro, his HUGE new contract, the World Baseball Classic and much, much MORE!