Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander

MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler talks Tigers, Rangers, Padres, WBC & his bat company Warstic | Flippin Bats
Ben Verlander welcomes 4x All-Star, World Series champion, 2x Gold Glover, Ian Kinsler to the show. Kinsler talks about his MLB debut, his time with the Texas Rangers and what it was like being a teammate of Adrián Beltré. Kinsler also discusses the trade that sent him to the Detroit Tigers for Prince Fielder, his time with the Red Sox and the toughest pitcher he ever faced during his time in the MLB. Ben and Ian also talk about the World Baseball Classic coming up where Kinsler will be the manager for Team Israel. They talk about his bat company, Warstic, that Kinsler started with rockstar Jack White and so much MORE!
BREAKING NEWS: Aaron Judge has signed with the New York Yankees for 9yrs, $360M | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander does an emergency podcast episode after Aaron Judge has signed with the New York Yankees for $360 million over 9 years. Ben breaks down the timeline of the Yankees' and Judge's offseason. He also discusses how the San Diego Padres came in with a deal for $400 million over 10 years. Judge turned down both the San Francisco Giants and Padres to return to the Yankees. What does this mean for the Yankees moving forward?
Justin Verlander signs with the Mets, other MAJOR offseason moves & MORE LIVE on Flippin' Bats
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry as they breakdown all the major offseason moves with Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, winter meetings breakdown, what we can expect the rest of the offseason PLUS Name that free agent!
Jeremy Peña leads the Astros to victory: World Series LIVE Post Game Show on Flippin’ Bats
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE show as they react to tonight’s game between the Houston Astros & the Phillies after the Astros take Game 5 with the help of Rookie Jeremy Peña and a great outing by Justin Verlander as they head back to Houston!
Astros & Phillies: World Series Preview LIVE from Philadelphia on Flippin’ Bats
Join Ben Verlander, Alex Curry, & HOF pitcher, John Smoltz, to preview tonight’s World Series Game 3 with Philly fans. They’ll give the keys to victory, Astros & Phillies players to watch, plus reveal their predictions. Enjoy the show & the top of the 1st inning.
Phillies lead the Series 2-1: World Series LIVE Post Game Show on Flippin’ Bats
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE show where they breakdown tonight’s game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies with Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, AND Rhys Hoskins going deep!
Astros tie the Series: World Series Post Game Show LIVE from Minute Maid Park on Flippin’ Bats
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE show where they breakdown tonight’s game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies with a key performances by Framber Valdez, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Álvarez.
Phillies take Game 1: World Series Post Game Show LIVE from Minute Maid Park on Flippin’ Bats!!
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE Show Sponsored by Perry Ellis where they breakdown tonight’s game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, with key performances by J. T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, and Kyle Schwarber. #PerryEllisFragrances
Phillies take Game 3: NLCS Postgame Show LIVE from Philadelphia on Flippin’ Bats!
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE show brought to you by Perry Ellis where they dive into Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies now lead the Series 2-1 with an outstanding performance by Ranger Suárez, a lead off HR by Kyle Schwarber, and Jean Segura doing it all!
San Diego rallies to tie series: NLCS Game 2 LIVE Postgame Show on Flippin’ Bats!!
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE show brought to you by Perry Ellis where they break down Game 2 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies. Plus, a look at the ALCS between the Astros and the Yankees.
NLCS Game 2: Padres vs. Phillies Preview Show LIVE on Flippin’ Bats!
Join Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE Show brought to you by Perry Ellis where they take you around San Diego’s Petco park for a preview of tonight’s game with Blake Snell on mound for the Padres against Aaron Nola and the Phillies!
MLB Playoffs: NLCS Game 1 & ALDS Game 5 LIVE on Flippin’ Bats!!
oin Ben Verlander and Alex Curry for our LIVE Show where they break down the match up between the Padres and the Phillies and Game 5 for the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians! Plus, check out LIVE Batting Practice from both NL teams!