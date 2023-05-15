Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander

Ben Verlander welcomes 4x All-Star, World Series champion, 2x Gold Glover, Ian Kinsler to the show. Kinsler talks about his MLB debut, his time with the Texas Rangers and what it was like being a teammate of Adrián Beltré. Kinsler also discusses the trade that sent him to the Detroit Tigers for Prince Fielder, his time with the Red Sox and the toughest pitcher he ever faced during his time in the MLB. Ben and Ian also talk about the World Baseball Classic coming up where Kinsler will be the manager for Team Israel. They talk about his bat company, Warstic, that Kinsler started with rockstar Jack White and so much MORE!