Josh Elliott is an American television journalist who most recently worked for CBS News. He previously worked as the news anchor for “Good Morning America” and a sports anchor for NBC Sports and “Today,” and was a co-anchor for the live telecast of the morning edition of “SportsCenter.” In 2005, Elliott received a local Emmy Award in New York City for writing and contributing to “Angels.” Most recently, he hosted this past summer’s four-night special, “Yellowstone Live,” for National Geographic. Elliott is represented by UTA.