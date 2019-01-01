FROM EMMY AWARD-WINNING EXECUTIVE PRODUCER DICK WOLF

AND 44 BLUE PRODUCTIONS,

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES “FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE” PREMIERES

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12, ON FOX

Hosted By Emmy Award-Winning Television Journalist Josh Elliott

Series Gives Viewers Unprecedented Look at

Heroic Emergency Responders Answering America’s Calls

FOX has picked up the all-new unscripted series FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE, giving viewers an unprecedented look at fearless first responders, as they answer emergency calls across the country. The series will debut Wednesday, June 12 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning television journalist Josh Elliott, the series will provide a raw, in-depth look at the brave American heroes, including firefighters, police officers, EMS technicians and first responders, who put their own lives on the line as they race into danger to save others. Each week, the show will embed cameras in multiple cities across the country, to document a night in the life of these units. Elliott will provide live analysis and commentary, with help from a team of experts, as the show follows first-person accounts of the action.

“I am thrilled to work with the legendary Dick Wolf on a show that will give viewers a unique look at the bravest and most courageous among us, as they jump into the fray to rescue and save lives,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “With the success of our drama, 9-1-1, viewers have a strong appetite for stories based in this world. Watching real first responders spring into action as they answer these calls will be a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat journey for viewers each week.”

“I have always been fascinated by the brave work of first responders, who face life-and-death decisions on a daily basis,” added Wolf. “FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE will give viewers a front row seat to paramedic, fire and police calls, and they will see the challenges of every type of emergency. It is truly the real-life version of ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago PD’ and ‘Chicago Med.’”

Josh Elliott is an American television journalist who most recently worked for CBS News. He previously worked as the news anchor for “Good Morning America” and a sports anchor for NBC Sports and “Today,” and was a co-anchor for the live telecast of the morning edition of “SportsCenter.” In 2005, Elliott received a local Emmy Award in New York City for writing and contributing to “Angels.” Most recently, he hosted this past summer’s four-night special, “Yellowstone Live,” for National Geographic. Elliott is represented by UTA.

FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE is produced by Wolf Entertainment and 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company. Dick Wolf, Rasha Drachkovitch and Tom Thayer serve as executive producers.

About Wolf Entertainment

Wolf Entertainment, headed by multiple Emmy-winning television producer Dick Wolf, produces content for all platforms. The company, in conjunction with Universal Television, produces NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” which, in its 21st season, becomes the longest-running live-action series on television; “Chicago Fire,” entering its eighth season; “Chicago PD,” entering its seventh season; “Chicago Med,” entering its fifth season; and CBS’s “FBI,” entering its second season. Wolf’s non-fiction series include FOX’s upcoming FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE and Oxygen’s “Cold Justice,” “Nightwatch,” “Criminal Confessions” and “Murder for Hire.” The company also produced the Academy Award-winning documentary “Twin Towers” and the Grammy-winning documentary about the Doors, “When You’re Strange,” as well as the Emmy-winning HBO film “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee.” Wolf also is creator and executive producer of the Emmy-winning drama series “Law & Order,” which ran for 20 seasons on NBC, and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” which ran for 11 seasons on NBC and USA Network, among other network series. Wolf is represented by Ziffren Brittenham and WME.

About 44 Blue Productions

Founded by Rasha Drachkovitch and Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, 44 Blue Productions is a Peabody-, Emmy®-, Gracie- and GLAAD Award-winning producer of non-fiction and unscripted content, whose series have aired on more than 30 domestic television networks, in more than 120 countries worldwide. 44 Blue’s slate of groundbreaking series includes A&E’s Emmy®-nominated series, “Wahlburgers,” A&E’s “Nightwatch,” E!’s “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” and Animal Planet’s “Pit Bulls & Parolees” – with projects from high-profile talent and partners, including Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Wahlberg, Dick Wolf, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chloe Grace Moretz, Priyanka Chopra and others. 44 Blue is a Red Arrow Studios company, and is represented by WME.