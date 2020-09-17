Filthy Rich

S1 E1 - Pilot

When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate...
Aired 9-21-20 • TV-14

About the Show

A southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion intersect – more correctly, collide – with outrageously soapy results. Meet the Monreauxes, a mega-rich Southern family famed for creating a successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, the family’s patriarch, Eugene, dies in a plane crash, leaving his wife, Margaret, to take charge of the family business. Not surprisingly, Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts the family, who are stunned to learn that Eugene fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will. Now, Margaret must use her business savvy and Southern charm to control her newly...

Kim Cattrall
Gerald McRaney
Aubrey Dollar
Corey Cott
Benjamin Levy Aguilar
Mark L. Young
Grubbs
Melia Kreiling
Steve Harris
Olivia Macklin
Aaron Lazar

