Steve Harris

Steve Harris can be seen in the feature “Burning Sands,” which premiered at Sundance and is currently streaming. He also appeared in Spike Lee’s “Chiraq” and can be seen in the fourth installment of “The Purge.” Harris recently was seen on Jordan Peele’s reboot of “The Twilight Zone.” He also recurred on the drama series “The Crossing.” Prior to that, Harris starred in the streaming series “Legends,” opposite Sean Bean. He also recurred on the fifth season of the critically acclaimed drama series “Justified,” alongside his brother, Wood Harris, which is the first time the two of them have been on screen together. He is best known for playing the role of “Eugene Young” in “The Practice.” His portrayal won him the 2004 NAACP Image Award for Best Actor. He also was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Emmy Awards for the role. His other television credits include “Awake,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Eli Stone,” “Heist,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Law & Order,” “Murder One,” “New York Undercover” and “Chicago Hope.” In 2005, Harris starred in Tyler Perry’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” He also starred in the hit comedy “Bringing Down the House,” alongside Steve Martin and Queen Latifah; and in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller, “Minority Report,” with Tom Cruise, Collin Farrell and Samantha Morton. Other film credits include “Takers”; “12 Rounds”; “Quarantine”; Leon Ichaso's “Sugar Hill,” with Wesley Snipes; Michael Bay's “The Rock,” with Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris; and Rob Cohen's “The Skulls,” with Joshua Jackson and Paul Walker.