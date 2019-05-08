Gerald McRaney

Gerald McRaney’s career continues to thrive both on the big and small screen. He most recently was seen in the cable movie “Deadwood,” based on the award-winning series. In addition, he stars opposite his wife, Delta Burke, in the streaming anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” In 2017, he won his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his endearing role as “Dr. K” on “This is Us.” His recent credits include a recurring role on the drama series “Shooter,” opposite Ryan Phillippe; the feature film “Best of Me,” based on the best-selling Nicholas Sparks novel, opposite James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan; and “Focus,” opposite Will Smith and Margot Robbie. McRaney portrayed wealthy businessman “Raymond Tusk” on Seasons One and Two of the streaming drama “House of Cards.” He also portrayed “Barlow Connelly” on contemporary Western drama “Longmire” and, over the last year, has simultaneously performed arcs on “NCIS” and “A Million Little Things.” For many years, McRaney has been a staple on television, playing memorable roles on popular series, such as “Simon and Simon,” “Major Dad,” “The Promised Land,” “Deadwood,” “Jericho” and JJ Abram’s “Undercovers.” A few years ago, he made his Broadway debut in the New York premiere of Horton Foote’s play, “Dividing the Estate.” McRaney currently chairs the Horton Foote Award Committee of the Natchez Literary and Cinema Celebration, which annually recognizes outstanding screenwriting. In 2003, he also appeared on stage in the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play “The Exonerated.”