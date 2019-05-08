Corey Cott

A recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, Corey Cott has spent the last few years establishing himself on both stage and screen. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the Tony Award-winning musical “Bandstand.” Additional theater credits include “Newsies,” in which he made his Broadway debut as “Jack Kelly”; and the Broadway revival of “Gigi,” in which he starred opposite Vanessa Hudgens. Cott portrayed writer Townsend Martin in the streaming series “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” about the life of Zelda Fitzgerald. In the U.K., he co-starred alongside Hattie Morahan in the miniseries “My Mother and Other Strangers.” Additional television credits include a recurring role on “The Good Fight” and guest-starring roles on “Madam Secretary,” “Public Morals” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” A native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Cott starred in Francesca Zambello’s productions of “West Side Story” at Chicago’s Lyric Theater, and performed in concert with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, conducted by Steven Reineke. He recently made his Carnegie Hall debut, singing with The New York Pops.