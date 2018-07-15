Video Poster

FIFA World Cup Tonight

fs1
Special
Network Icon
Special
Sunday, July 15, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-16-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Saturday, July 14, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action

Aired 7-14-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Friday, July 13, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-14-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Thursday, July 12, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-13-18

Network Icon
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-12-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-10-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Monday, July 9, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-10-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Saturday, July 7, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-8-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Friday, July 6, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-7-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Thursday, July 5, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-6-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Tuesday, July 3, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-4-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Monday, July 2, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup Action.

Aired 7-3-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Sunday, July 1, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 7-2-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Saturday, June 30, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 7-1-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Thursday, June 28, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-29-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-27-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-27-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Monday, June 25, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-26-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Sunday, June 24, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recaping all of the days' World Cup Action

Aired 6-25-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Saturday, June 23, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recaping all of the days' World Cup Action

Aired 6-24-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Friday, June 22, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recaping all of the days' World Cup Action

Aired 6-23-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Thursday, June 21, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-22-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-20-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Monday, June 18, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-19-18

Special
Network Icon
Special
Sunday, June 17, 2018
FOX’s late-night show hosted by Fernando Fiore recapping all of the day's World Cup action.

Aired 6-18-18