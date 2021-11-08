Fantasy Island seriesDetail

Fantasy Island logoFantasy Island

foxTuesdays | 9/8c
A modern drama series where any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected.
Season 1 (1 Episode) • Drama • TV-14

Clips & Extras

See All
NEW
Kiara Barnes Introduces Ruby
Kiara Barnes introduces Ruby Okoro, she shares some of Ruby's experiences and how she is learning to reconnect with herself again.
Aired 8-9-21 • TV-14
Christine Reveals Her Fantasy
Christine reveals her fantasy to Elena Roarke.
Aired 8-6-21 • TV-14
Mel And Ruby Share Their Fantasy
Mel and Ruby share their fantasy and how they would like to spend their weekend on the island.
Aired 8-6-21 • TV-14
Buffet Of Dreams
Christine gets the buffet she has always dreamed of.
Aired 8-6-21 • TV-14

Links

About the Show

About the Show

A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. The resort is run by Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez), who set aside her own ambitions — and even the love of her life — to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island. Delving into the “what if” questions -- both big and small -- that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enligh...

Meet the Cast

See All
Roselyn Sanchez
Elena Roarke
Kiara Barnes
Ruby Okoro
Roselyn Sanchez
Elena Roarke
Kiara Barnes
Ruby Okoro
John Gabriel Rodriquez
Javier

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Fantasy Island
  4. Season 1