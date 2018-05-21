Enlisted was an irreverent and heartfelt single-camera comedy that aired for one season on FOX in 2014. The series was about three brothers on a small Florida Army post and the group of misfits who surround them.

Charming, funny and a natural-born leader, Staff Sergeant Pete Hill (Geoff Stults, Ben and Kate, The Finder) was on a path for a huge military career until one mistake overseas got him booted stateside to Fort McGee, the post in Florida where his two younger brothers are stationed. Now, as their platoon sergeant, Pete must serve both as big brother and military boss. Corporal Derrick Hill (Chris Lowell, Private Practice, Veronica Mars) is the middle brother – smart and sarcastic, he likes to stir up trouble and doesn’t really care about being a Soldier. Private Randy Hill (Parker Young, Suburgatory), on the other hand, loves it. He’s the hyper-enthusiastic, hyper-goofy – just plain hyper – youngest brother who wants to be the gung-ho “G.I. Joe” military ideal.

The Hill brothers all serve in the Rear Detachment (Rear D) unit, comprised of the Soldiers left behind when everyone else is deployed, who mow lawns on post, sort mail, wash tanks and find lost dogs. But the Rear D’s main job is taking care of deployed Soldiers’ families. Whatever they need, the Rear D Soldiers do. It’s a job that shifts each moment from the thrilling to the mundane to the emotional and back again.

Fort McGee Rear D is run by Command Sergeant Major Donald Cody (Emmy Award winner Keith David, Cloud Atlas, The Cape), a firm but fair man who served with the brothers’ late father. Sergeant Major Cody promised to look out for them, so he brought all the brothers to the post to fulfill that promise. Cody has seen it all and lost a foot to prove it – which no one can forget, since he never misses an opportunity to bring it up. Also under Cody’s command is the confident, funny, tough and beautiful Staff Sergeant Jill Perez (Angelique Cabral, Friends with Benefits), who is the same rank as Pete and leads another Rear D platoon on post, all the while challenging Pete’s decisions at every turn.

A military-set family comedy, Enlisted centers on three brothers who, when the best of the best are sent overseas, stay behind to try to keep the post in order. Between clean-up duty at a parade, human-grease-bowling and assorted soldierly pranks, they will inadvertently discover the key to strengthening their long-lost childhood bonds.

Enlisted was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, and written and created by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town, Scrubs, South Park). The series is executive-produced by Biegel and Mike Royce (Men of a Certain Age, Everybody Loves Raymond). The pilot was directed by Phil Traill (Suburgatory, Raising Hope).

