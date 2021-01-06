Duncanville seriesDetail

Duncanville S2 E1 Das Banana Boot 2021-05-24Duncanville

S2 E1 - Das Banana Boot

Duncan avoids summer school for the first time; the family goes on vacation.
Aired 5-24-21 • TV-14

Duncanville
“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. Like most 15-year-olds, Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars and girls; but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with one's mom sitting shotgun and babysitting one's sister. He's not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he's never anything less than amazing. Duncan's mom, Annie, a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him. Duncan's father, Jack, is a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who's...

Amy Poehler
Duncan / Annie
Wiz Khalifa
Mr. Mitch
Ty Burrell
Jack
Riki Lindhome
Kimberly
Betsy Sodaro
Bex
Yassir Lester
Yangzi
Zach Cherry
Wolf
Joy Osmanski
Jing
Rashida Jones
Mia
