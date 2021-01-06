“Duncanville” is centered around a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy, his family and friends. Like most 15-year-olds, Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars and girls; but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with one's mom sitting shotgun and babysitting one's sister. He's not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he's never anything less than amazing. Duncan's mom, Annie, a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him. Duncan's father, Jack, is a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who's... More