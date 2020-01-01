FOX ENTERTAINMENT RENEWS ANIMATED COMEDY “DUNCANVILLE” FOR A SECOND SEASON

Ana Gasteyer Makes Guest-Voice Appearance on Encore Episode Airing Sunday, April 12, on FOX

FOX Entertainment has ordered a second season of the new animated series DUNCANVILLE, to air during the 2021-2022 season. From Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Amy Poehler and Emmy Award winners Mike and Julie Scully, DUNCANVILLE follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.

“DUNCANVILLE is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Ricki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can’t wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures.”

In the series, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, ANNIE, and Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, JACK. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski.

Season-to-date, DUNCANVILLE averages 2.3 million multiplatform viewers and is FOX’s most-streamed new comedy this season, while its premiere is FOX’s most-streamed animated debut on record (7-day average).

In the encore episode “Fridgy,” airing Sunday, April 12 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, the family gets a new smart fridge that turns out to be too smart for Annie’s liking and she feels replaced. Jack and the kids see no harm in the fridge’s increasing invasions of their privacy, until they realize that the appliance company that sold them the refrigerator has questionable motives. Ana Gasteyer makes a guest-voice appearance.

DUNCANVILLE is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and FOX Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Scully and Amy Poehler co-created and executive-produce the series with executive producer Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.