Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

ngwSaturday at 9:00 AM

Latest Episode

SEASON FINALE
S5 E11 Mush! Mush!
It is the dog days of Alaska as Dr. Michelle Oakley pays a visit to various Alaskan pooches.... More

Aired 12-16-17 • TV-PG

S5 E10 Whoa, Baby!
Whoa, Baby! Dr. Oakley is on the move in Alaska tending to all needs baby related.

Aired 12-9-17 • TV-PG

S5 E9 Reindeer Rodeo
Dr. Oakley checks up on a reindeer herd and looks at a moose's puzzling giant belly.

Aired 12-2-17 • TV-PG DL

S5 E7 Hump Day
Dr. Michelle Oakley holds her ground against two unpredictable squealing boars. Then, a camel neutering flips her upside down.

Aired 11-18-17 • TV-PG L

S5 E6 License to Quill
Harper the dog needs Dr. Oakley's expertise when a chance encounter leads to a prickly situation with severe consequences.

Aired 11-11-17 • TV-PG L

S5 E5 Bovine Intervention
Dr. Oakley's expertise is needed to treat a disgruntled mother pig and her neglected piglet, and a calf banding sends the team on a wild cow chase.

Aired 11-4-17 • TV-PG L

S5 E4 Bear Trapped
Dr. Oakley awaits the arrival of a hungry black bear while perched in the trees. A newborn reindeer has a life-threatening injury.

Aired 10-28-17 • TV-PG

S5 E3 Wild Wild Wolverine
Dr. Oakley traps a snarling wolverine to learn more about her ferocious species, but this girl is all bite.

Aired 10-21-17 • TV-PG L

S5 E2 The Boar Ultimatum
Dr. Oakley goes airborne to track down a wild boar who has contributed to major overpopulation. A caribou transport becomes a powder keg at risk of going cari-boom.

Aired 10-14-17 • TV-PG L

SEASON PREMIERE
S5 E1 Alaska Calling
With new seasons come new animal issues, so Dr. Oakley travels to Alaska to tend to animals in need—dogs, bears, moose, reindeer, and a wolverine to boot!

Aired 10-14-17 • TV-PG L