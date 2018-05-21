Does Someone Have to Go? was a reality series that aired for one season on FOX in 2013. In this unscripted workplace experiment, the boardroom doors got blown wide open when employees were given the power to make some tough decisions. Frustrated bosses handed over the reins of their companies to the employees, offering their respective staffs a chance to make changes in the workplace – even if it meant letting co-workers go.

Almost every office across the country has some level of dysfunction, which often can be attributed to just a few select individuals – those co-workers who might be viewed as anything from lazy to incompetent to quite simply having a toxic personality that poisons the entire workplace. The difficult part for the employees is that, most of the time, the boss isn’t even aware of how bad the problem is, and the only person who can do anything about it IS the boss. That is, until this show came around!