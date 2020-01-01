Divorce Court seriesDetail

Divorce Court logoDivorce Court

fox
A judge resolves couples' disputes.
Seasons 22 (44 Episodes) • Reality and Game Show • TV-14

Season 22

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Divorce Court
  4. Season 22