S1 E1 - Graduation Day

When Los Angeles' newly elected sheriff dies, Bill Hollister is suddenly propelled into the role.
Aired 1-3-20 • TV-14

About The Show

From writer/executive producer Will Beall (“Aquaman,” “Gangster Squad”) and director/executive producer David Ayer (“Training Day,” “End of Watch”), DEPUTY brings the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama. When the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman (Stephen Dorff, “True Detective”), more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won’t rest until justice is served. DEPUTY also stars Yara Martinez (“Jane the Virgin,” “True Detective”), Brian Van Holt (“Cougar Town”), Siena Goines (“Andi Mack”), Bex Taylor-Klaus...

Meet the Cast

Stephen Dorff
Sheriff Bill Hollister
Yara Martinez
Dr. Paula Reyes
Brian Van Holt
Detective Cade Ward
Bex Taylor-Klaus
Deputy Brianna Bishop
Shane Paul McGhie
Deputy Joseph Harris
Mark Moses
Undersheriff Jerry London
Danielle Moné Truitt
Deputy Charlie Minnick
How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
