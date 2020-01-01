YM

Yara Martinez

Dr. Paula Reyes

Born in Puerto Rico to Cuban parents, Yara Martinez grew up in Miami and is fluent in both English and Spanish. She studied acting at the New World School of the Arts and spent a summer with Anne Bogart’s Saratoga International Theater Institute, before receiving her B.F.A. and eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue her passion for television. Martinez can be seen starring as “Ms. Lint” in the streaming series based on the popular comic book character “The Tick.” She starred as “Dr. Luisa Alver” in the Golden Globe-nominated comedy series “Jane the Virgin,” opposite Gina Rodriguez. She also is a recurring guest star on the network series “Bull.” Previously, Martinez starred in the second season of the critically acclaimed network series “True Detective,” opposite Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn, and in the streaming series “Alpha House.” Additional television credits include “The Lying Game,” “Nashville,” “Hollywood Heights,” “Faceless,” “Vanished,” “The Apostles,” “Southland,” “Breakout Kings” and “Spaced.”