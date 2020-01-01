SD

Stephen Dorff

Sheriff Bill Hollister

Stephen Dorff was born in Atlanta, GA. Chosen from over 2000 young men from around the world, he auditioned and won the coveted role of “PK” in John G. Avildsen’s “The Power of One,” starring opposite Morgan Freeman, John Gielgud and Fay Masterson. For his performance, he was awarded the “Male Star of Tomorrow” from the National Association of Theater Owners. He then amassed an impressive list of screen credits, chief among them “Blade” (1998), in which he starred opposite Wesley Snipes and won Best Villain at both the MTV Movie Awards and Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. He co-starred with Susan Sarandon in the cable film “Earthly Possessions” (1999), based on Anne Tyler’s novel about an unlikely romance between a young, fumbling bank robber and his hostage. He also starred in Scott Kalvert’s street gang drama, “Deuces Wild,” and as the champion of bad cinema in the John Waters’ 2000 comedy “Cecil B. DeMented,” co-starring Melanie Griffith. Dorff most recently starred in director Nick Sarkisov’s mixed martial arts drama, “Embattled.” He also starred in the third season of the cable anthology series “True Detective,” opposite Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali. He appeared as disillusioned Hollywood actor and single father “Johnny Marco” in Sofia Coppola’s “Somewhere” (2010), which won a Golden Lion at the 2010 Venice Film Festival. In 2009, he teamed with producer G. Mac Brown on Michael Mann’s gangster drama, “Public Enemies” (2009), starring opposite Johnny Depp and Christian Bale. Additional credits include Ric Roman Waugh’s “Felon” (2008); Oliver Stone’s “World Trade Center” (2006); Robert Ludlum’s “Covert One: The Hades Factor” (2006); “.45” (2006), with Milla Jovovich; “Shadowboxer” (2005), with Cuba Gooding Jr. and Helen Mirren; the thriller “Cold Creek Manor” (2003), with Dennis Quaid and Sharon Stone, for director Mike Figgis; “Entropy” (1999); “Blood and Wine” (1996), with Jack Nicholson; and “City of Industry” (1997), opposite Harvey Keitel. He starred as the fifth Beatle, Stuart Sutcliffe, in Iain Softley’s “Backbeat” (1994), and as the notorious Candy Darling in “I Shot Andy Warhol” (1996).