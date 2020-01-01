SPM

Shane Paul McGhie

Deputy Joseph Harris

Shane Paul McGhie started his acting journey at Beverly Hills High School and honed his skills in the B.F.A. program at University of Southern California. After graduating in 2016, McGhie booked the “My Player” role for the “NBA 2K18” video game. He followed that with roles on “Rebel,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Shameless.” He also was the lead in “Foster Boy,” an independent film starring Matthew Modine and Louis Gossett Jr. McGhie can currently be seen in the streaming series “Sacred Lies,” “What Men Want” and “Unbelievable,” as well as the Dolly Parton anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” Additionally, he was featured on the fourth season of the cable series “Greenleaf.” On film, he was most recently seen in the drama “After,” and will appear opposite Academy Award-nominated actor Richard Jenkins in the upcoming independent feature “The Last Shift.” Other upcoming film projects include Charlie Day’s “El Tonto” and the 2019 Venice Film Festival Selection “American Skin.”