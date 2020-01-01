MM

Mark Moses

Undersheriff Jerry London

Mark Moses is perhaps best known for his roles on “Desperate Housewives” and “Mad Men,” both of which earned him multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards. He can currently be seen in the feature film “Bombshell,” starring Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron. Moses’ roots are in theater, starring on Broadway and regional theaters across the country for many years. He made his film debut in Oliver Stone’s “Platoon,” which won multiple Academy Awards. He went on to star in the award-winning films “Born on the Fourth of July” and Clint Eastwood’s “Letters from Iwo Jima.” Moses recently starred in the biopic “Mapplethorpe,” which garnered critical acclaim. Some of his other film work includes memorable roles in “Deep Impact,” “Swing Vote” and “Cesar Chavez.” Additional credits include the Emmy Award-winning drama “Homeland,” “Manhattan,” “The Last Ship,” “Berlin Station,” “The Killing,” “Key & Peele,” “Salvation” and “Mr. Robot.”