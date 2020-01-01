DMT

Danielle Moné Truitt

Deputy Charlie Minnick

Danielle Moné Truitt is an actor, singer and dancer from Sacramento, CA, where she studied theater and dance at Sacramento State University, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in television and film. She received national attention when she was hand-picked by the late John Singleton for the title role of his drama series, “Rebel.” Truitt has been nominated for two Ovation Awards, the first for her performance in “The Mountaintop,” and the second for her role in “Dreamgirls.” She also was nominated for an NAACP Theater Award for her role in “The Mountaintop.” She created the one-woman play “3: Black Girl Blues,” which she produced and performed to sold-out audiences in Los Angeles, Sacramento and New York. Other stage credits include “In the Heights,” “The Legend Of Georgia McBride,” “Aida,” “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Hair.” Truitt has appeared on TV in guest-starring roles on “Snowfall,” “Super Fun Night” and “Mulaney.” She joined the cast of the Academy Award-nominated film “The Princess and the Frog,” as the video reference for “Princess Tiana,” performing the body movements and facial expressions for the character, as well as performing a voice for another character in the film, “Georgia.” Additionally, Truitt started “BE. ETERNAL: The Thriving Artist Series,” which serves the artistic community by providing emotional and spiritual support. She also partners in ministry with her husband at The Living Room in Van Nuys, CA, working with “Hope of the Valley” to provide meals and encouragement to the homeless community in the San Fernando Valley, and working with foster youth and boys’ homes.