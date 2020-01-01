BVH

Brian Van Holt

Detective Cade Ward

Brian Van Holt graduated from UCLA with a degree in sociology and went on to make his television debut on the network sitcom “Love and Money.” He is well known for his role as “Bobby Cobb” on the comedy series “Cougar Town,” opposite Courteney Cox, and on the first season of the cable thriller “The Bridge,” alongside Demián Bichir and Diane Kruger. Van Holt also starred on David Milch’s cable series “John from Cincinnati,” as the iconic drug-addicted surf legend “Butchie Yost”; and on the sci-fi series “Threshold.” Additional television credits include roles on “Spin City,” “Homicide,” “Sex and the City,” “Burn Notice,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Entourage,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “LA to Vegas,” “Training Day” and “Life in Pieces.” On the feature film side, Van Holt appeared in “Basic,” “House of Wax,” "Windtalkers," "Black Hawk Down," "S.W.A.T.," “Bullet to the Head,” “Wild” and, most recently, in “Den of Thieves,” directed by Christian Gudegast.