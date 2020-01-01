BTK

Bex Taylor-Klaus

Deputy Brianna Bishop

Originally from Atlanta, GA, Bex Taylor-Klaus is an American actor and LGBTQ+ advocate. Identifying as gender non-binary and preferring the pronouns “they,” “them” and “their,” Taylor-Klaus has had major roles in the films “Dumplin’” and “Hellfest.” Up next, Taylor-Klaus will star alongside Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson and Lindsay Duncan in the feature film “Blackbird” (working title). Television fans may also recognize Taylor-Klaus from Season Three of “13 Reasons Why,” and past work on shows such as the critically acclaimed series “The Killing,” as well as “Arrow” and “House of Lies.” Most recently, Taylor-Klaus played the lead role of “Audrey Jensen” on “Scream: The TV Series”; and fan-favorite “Pidge” on the streaming series “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” an ode to the iconic 1980s cartoon series and action figures.